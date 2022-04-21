WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently spoke with The Detroit News about all things pro-wrestling, including his transition into the Big Poppa Pump character and how he never had a plan B other than wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.
On his transition into the Big Poppa Pump character:
I knew I had to go in a totally different direction. So I just totally flipped the switch. In amateur wrestling, you really didn’t talk too much trash. Wrestling is a humbling experience: if you get too big, you’ll get beat. So I had always had that mindset. But after a while, once I saw everything in the business, the politics, I had a totally different mindset than when I broke in. I had a whole different attitude, it was more of a rage. And that’s what came out.
How wrestling was always his main passion, adding that he never had a Plan B:
I never had a plan B. I wanted to wrestle and take it as far as I could. And it was always with my brother: I never had a single thought about being a world champion on my own. It was always wanting to be the best tag team wrestling champions ever.