WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently joined The Bullet Cast program to discuss his famous Math Promo, which still resonates with fans to this day. Highlights are below.

On getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Oh, it’s great because my nephew introduced us. So it was good. For the fans too because for years they had been asking [for us to be inducted].”

On his famous Math Promo:

“No, I don’t think you can ever do an interview and think it’s gonna last forever the way it did. But no, It took off. People still enjoy it today. So, it’s great and It made sense.”

