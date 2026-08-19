Brock Rechsteiner put his family’s wrestling background to use during a joint practice fight between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, found himself in the middle of a skirmish involving players from both teams. It’s unclear what sparked the incident, but Rechsteiner and Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson began shoving before Carson grabbed Rechsteiner by the facemask.

That led to more players getting involved, with Rechsteiner eventually becoming tangled up with Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson.

Rechsteiner then got a waistlock on Thompson and took him to the ground with a suplex-style takedown before the two teams were eventually separated.

The incident comes amid continued speculation about Rechsteiner potentially following his father into professional wrestling. he has been strongly rumored as a future WWE signing.

Rechsteiner is currently suspended for the first six games of the NFL season for violating the NFL-NFLPA policy on performance-enhancing substances.