Brock Rechsteiner’s run with the New Orleans Saints has come to an end.

The Saints waived Rechsteiner on Sunday as NFL teams worked to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner and cousin of WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, Rechsteiner joined New Orleans as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. The wide receiver played his college football at Jacksonville State before participating in the Saints’ rookie minicamp and officially signing with the team on May 12.

Rechsteiner had already been facing a six-game suspension to begin the 2026 NFL regular season. The suspension, announced earlier this month, was for a violation of the NFL-NFLPA policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Whether Rechsteiner’s release accelerates a potential move into professional wrestling remains to be seen.

Rechsteiner signed a WWE NIL deal in February 2025 and has previously stated that he intends to pursue wrestling once his football career comes to an end. He also revealed earlier this year that he has spoken with Breakker about potentially following the family into the business.

The Saints waived WR Brock Rechsteiner, according to a source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2026