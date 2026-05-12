Brock Rechsteiner is taking another step toward an NFL career before eventually making the jump into professional wrestling.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that Rechsteiner has officially signed with the team’s 90-man roster following a successful showing during rookie minicamp.

The son of wrestling legend Scott Steiner, Rechsteiner played wide receiver at Jacksonville State and is now attempting to carve out a spot for himself at the next level in the NFL.

Big opportunity ahead.

With the signing, Rechsteiner will continue working with the Saints throughout the offseason as he looks to survive roster cuts, make it to training camp, and potentially earn a permanent place with the organization heading into the season.

Despite his football aspirations, Rechsteiner has already made it clear that pro wrestling remains part of his long-term plans. While speaking during rookie minicamp, he explained that he wants to continue pursuing football for as long as possible before eventually following his family into WWE.

“I want to pursue football as long as I can, play as long as I can,” Rechsteiner said. “But once I’m done, I’ll get into wrestling too.”

Rechsteiner was previously signed to an NIL deal with WWE during his college football career, further fueling speculation that a future in the wrestling business is already waiting for him once his football journey comes to an end.