Scott Garland, better known to WWE fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, isn’t ruling out stepping into the ring for AEW.

Garland, who currently works behind the scenes as a coach for AEW, discussed the possibility during an appearance on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet.” The 53-year-old noted that he has already worked a couple of dark matches for the company but would want any future appearance to have a purpose.

“So I’ve done a couple of dark matches. I’m not against wrestling; I just want it to be the right thing,” Garland said. “I’m very, I don’t know if protective’s the right word, but I feel like what I’ve done up to this point.”

Garland explained that while he doesn’t view himself as a former top-level star, he does believe there is value in the character and career he built and doesn’t want to diminish that by wrestling too frequently.

“I don’t want to sound like I think I’m this top guy or this mega star, but I feel like what I do have, what I’ve created in the time that I’ve been doing it, is something special,” he said. “I don’t want to water that down. I want it to mean something.”

Instead of becoming a regular part of the AEW roster, Garland believes occasional nostalgia appearances would make the most sense.

“I almost feel like I’d be best used in a nostalgia role, but in a not used all the time [role],” Garland continued. “A mystery opponent, or in the gauntlet battle royal, or just one-offs here and there. I think that’s where I would best be suited.”

Garland also praised AEW’s current roster while admitting he isn’t sure how his wrestling style would fit with the company’s product.

“The talent at AEW is so good, and their style is so insane and awesome,” he said. “I don’t know how I would fit in.”

Despite that uncertainty, Garland has no immediate plans to stop wrestling altogether. He recalled once believing he would leave the business by the time he turned 30, only to still be competing more than two decades later.

“I remember saying I’m going to be done doing this when I’m 30,” Garland said. “Now I just turned 53. I started when I was 15, I love it. It’s never been about the money for me. It’s just doing something I’m passionate about and doing something that I love.”

Garland said he still believes he can perform at a respectable level and intends to continue as long as that remains the case.

“I told you I’m going to live to 100, but just as long as I can present in a professional manner, and look the part and feel the part, I will continue.”

Also during the interview, Scotty 2 Hotty revealed Vince Russo’s advice that led to Too Cool’s signature look in the memorable WWE Attitude Era.