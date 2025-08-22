Scotty 2 Hotty had a blast this week.

WWE Attitude Era legend and longtime wrestling producer Scott Garland surfaced on social media on Thursday evening to comment on working a dark match with his son prior to the AEW Dynamite taping on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Last night was special,” Garland wrote via X, along with a couple of photos from the match. “My son, Keagan Garland and I were able to team up in a match before the cameras started rolling for AEW Dynamite at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.”

Garland continued, “Thank you to AEW and everyone that played a part in making this moment happen for us.”