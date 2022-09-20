The latest guest on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast was former WWE superstar turned coach Scotty 2 Hotty, who spoke on a number of different subjects, most notably a recollection of his Backlash 2000 light heavyweight title matchup against the Iceman, Dean Malenko. Check out Scotty’s full thoughts on the bout, including his thoughts on the dangerous ending, below.

On taking a DDT from the top rope in his match with Dean Malenko:

“It was very dangerous and I could’ve easily broken my neck. It looks like I broke my neck on it.”

Says the finish was Malenko’s idea because he had done it with Chris Jericho:

“It was Dean’s idea. He told me had done it with (Chris) Jericho; I recently just saw it with Jericho taking it a month ago for the first time and I was like ‘oh, that’s what I was supposed to do.’ I was supposed to jump out further so I would land more on my stomach and I didn’t jump out. I just kind of spiked myself right into the mat from the top-rope.”

On the chemistry he had with Malenko:

“I think the reason we worked so well is we were so different. Here’s Dean, who is very serious, a very good technical wrestler and the man of 1,000 holds … On the other hand, you have this goofball, who is just there to have fun and kind of make fun of Dean; his finishing move is The Worm; does the moonwalk; breakdances; that’s what to me makes wrestling so cool is when you have all these different characters and they come together to see what happens.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)