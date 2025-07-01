At a recent independent wrestling event (Limitless Wrestling), fans were treated to a heartwarming and nostalgic moment when former WWE superstar and NXT coach Scotty 2 Hotty performed his iconic move, the Worm, alongside his young son. The crowd erupted with cheers as the former tag team champion and his son shared the ring, blending family bonding with sports entertainment magic.

Best known as one-half of the Too Cool tag team with Grandmaster Sexay, Scotty 2 Hotty became a fan favorite in the late ’90s and early 2000s for his flashy moves, comedic timing, and undeniable charisma. But no move defined his career more than the Worm: a crowd-pleasing maneuver that combined dance, theatrics, and a finishing chop across the throat. It became one of the most beloved signature moves of the Attitude Era.

For Scotty 2 Hotty, who has remained active on the indie scene since stepping away from WWE’s NXT brand as a coach, moments like this are clearly about more than just performing, they’re about passing on his love of the business to the next generation.

Whether or not his son follows in his footsteps, one thing is clear: the Worm still brings the house down.