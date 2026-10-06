The Hardy Boyz helped provide the blueprint for what eventually became Too Cool’s signature look in WWE.

Scott Garland, better known to wrestling fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight” podcast and recalled Vince Russo approaching him and Brian Christopher about changing their presentation.

According to Garland, Russo specifically pointed to Matt and Jeff Hardy ditching their traditional wrestling tights for street clothes and encouraged Garland and Christopher to do something similar.

“I remember being in Nassau Coliseum, and Vince Russo came up to us, and he said, ‘Hey, we want to change your character up,’” Garland recalled. “‘We want you guys to kind of do what the Hardy Boys did, where they went from tights to street clothes, and we want you to dress like the kids are dressing in the malls.’”

Garland noted that was essentially the extent of the creative direction they received.

“That was the only direction we got,” he said.

Garland and Christopher took matters into their own hands the following week while WWE was in Springfield, Massachusetts. The two ventured outside the arena looking for clothing that could work with their new presentation while still allowing them to wrestle.

“Brian and I go out. We walk outside the arena. We find these shops, and they’re hip-hop shops,” Garland said. “Okay, we can’t really wear tight jeans, but they have these baggy jeans.”

The baggy clothing ultimately proved to be exactly what they needed, as it gave them room to wear their usual protective equipment underneath.

“We could wear those in the ring because you get knee pads and knee braces and all that good stuff underneath them, and still be able to wrestle in them,” Garland continued. “So that was what we ended up doing.”

Garland and Christopher were rebranded as Too Cool in 1999, with Rikishi eventually joining the act. Their hip-hop-inspired presentation, comedy and memorable dance routines helped make the trio one of WWE’s most recognizable acts during the Attitude Era.

Garland is currently associated with AEW as a coach. He also returned to the ring for ROH last year, teaming with his son, Keagan Garland, at a television taping.