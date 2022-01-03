Last night Game Changer Wrestling held their “Die For This” event in Atlantic City, which featured a singles-contest between AEW star Joey Janela and the legendary Scotty 2 Hotty, who asked WWE for his release back in November.

The Master of the Worm writes, “I’m forever thankful to @thebadboyjoeyjanela for pushing my limits at #GCWDie4This. Not only was it my 1st match in 6 yrs at 48 yrs old, but it was easily a highlight of my career. The passion & heart inside of that ring last night will never be forgotten. THANK YOU JOEY & GCW.”

Janela would make his own tweet on the matchup writing, “What a great time I had last night in the ring with @TheScotty2Hotty absolute wonderful dude, glad I could be his first match in 6 years and his words after meant a great deal!”

Check out both tweets below.

