Scotty 2 Hotty made an appearance on “‎Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star recalled how Rikishi became part of Too Cool with Grandmaster Sexy.

“I remember Brian and I came back together after his ACL tear. We came back on Raw in October of ’99. We were kind of by ourselves until sometime in December. All I can remember is Michael Hayes saying Jr (Rikishi) is going to come out and save you guys. It was something with the Mean Street Posse, and I think British Bulldog and maybe Val Venus may have been involved. Rikishi is going to come down, make the save, and then we want you guys to do a post match victory dance.”

“I just thought recently, I wonder if that was a rib that backfired. You know, here you have this 400 pound Samoan in a thong. You have Brian and I acting like goofs out there. Then you know, we want you guys to all dance together. It just kind of feels like it could have been a rib that just kind of worked out for us.”

“But whatever it was, man, I don’t know. I always say like the three of us at the time were pretty much on the chopping block, and then we got together and it was magic,” he continued.

“So if you think about this, they put us together in December. In January was the Royal Rumble where we all danced in the middle of the Rumble and had that crazy moment that people still talk about 22 years later. So we were only together for a month at that point and here we were at Madison Square Garden sold out in the Rumble doing the dance in the middle of the Rumble with everybody on their feet standing up clapping.”