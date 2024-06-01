Another WWE Superstar is now officially a free agent.

As noted, Becky Lynch is a free agent as of today, June 1, 2024.

Joining her on the free agent market today is another fellow former WWE Superstar, Sidney Akeem.

Known as Reggie, Reginald and Scrypts during his runs in WWE and NXT, Akeem’s contract with the company has expired, making him a free agent.

Akeem has already accepted numerous independent bookings, and described his departure from WWE as “amicable.”

WWE reportedly opted against renewing his deal when it expired, a move he claimed to see coming.

Fightful Select is reporting that he has already had talks with at least one televised wrestling company.

We will keep you posted.