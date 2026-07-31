Former WWE star Sidney Akeem, known to fans as Reggie and Scrypts, says Triple H wasn’t listening when he presented a masked character pitch that already had Rey Mysterio’s support.

Speaking with Duke Hanson on Between Two Jobs, Akeem recalled meeting with Triple H after he replaced Vince McMahon as WWE’s head of creative. With the 24/7 Championship material ending, Akeem wanted to establish a new direction for his character.

Akeem’s proposed storyline would have involved Mysterio supporting him and eventually giving him a mask. He said Mysterio was already interested in participating when he approached Triple H.

Akeem left the meeting believing his pitch had not registered with WWE’s new creative leader.

He’s looking at me as I’m talking to him, but he’s not listening. That was a waste. That didn’t get anything or anywhere.

Akeem said WWE official John Cone contacted him afterward about returning to NXT. He accepted the move because he believed rejecting it could cost him his job.

WWE later introduced Akeem as the masked Scrypts character, although the presentation differed from the idea he had developed with Mysterio.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Between Two Jobs, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.