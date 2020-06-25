SCU and #FTR Have Twitter Exchange Following Match On AEW Dynamite

Following FTR’s victory over SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the two teams engaged each other on Twitter seeking a second matchup down the line.

Kazarian writes, “Hey #FTR Why don’t we do that again sometime? It’s been a while since anyone brought the fight to us like that.”

Daniels later added, “First round to you, gentlemen. But “One & Done” is a foreign concept to us. See you soon.”

FTR’s Cash Wheeler would answer their challenge by stating, “Anytime. Any place. Let’s beat the shit out of each other again soon.”

Check it all out below.

