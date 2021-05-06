During tonight’s AEW Blood and Guts special on TNT SCU defeated the Varsity Blondes, The Acclaimed, and Jurassic Express to earn a tag team title matchup against the Young Bucks on next week’s edition of Dynamite. Commentary put over that if SCU loses one more matchup together as a team, they will be finished.

👀 @youngbucks #SCU earns a date with the Bucks NEXT Wednesday, May 12 on #AEWDynamite for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles! Watch #BLOODandGUTS Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/YLH0ckAMaG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021

It was also announced that PAC and Orange Cassidy will battle it out in a world title eliminator matchup, with the winner receiving an opportunity at Kenny Omega and the AEW world champion at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay per view.

*Miro would later cut a promo challenging Darby Allin to a TNT title matchup for next week as well.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Young Bucks versus SCU for the AEW tag team championship

-Miro versus Darby Allin for the TNT championship

-Jade Cargill in action

-Cody Rhodes announcement for Double Or Nothing

-Orange Cassidy versus PAC #1 contender’s matchup

-Jon Moxley versus Yuji Nagata for the IWGP United States championship