Sean Casey says he passed on dates with ECW after Jim Cornette asked him to wait for an opportunity in Louisville. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, Casey recalled asking for Cornette’s blessing before taking the bookings.

Casey said Paul Heyman liked his tryout and gave him dates that were supposed to begin that Friday. Cornette asked him to hold off while he moved from Connecticut to Louisville, telling Casey there were important things he wanted him involved in.

“I listened to him and I didn’t go, and absolutely, he kept his word.”

Casey said the decision led to him working OVW’s cruiserweight division and winning its light heavyweight championship. He recalled sharing the ring during his time there with wrestlers including John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Batista.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury. Quotations are from the original video’s YouTube captions.