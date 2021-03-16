During an interview with Fightful, Sean Maluta spoke on how important the Cruiserweight Classic was to his career. Here’s what he had to say:

After going to the WWE as an extra for years and trying out, I never had any kind of in-ring work until the Cruiserweight Classic. So, in a sense, it was a build-up to that and I think after the Classic I did earn a lot of trust and a lot of respect from that. I’ve always been a guy that kinda has to show up and prove himself through his work to get the respect. Once I finally did start working, everything kinda changed for me.

As far as the Cruiserweight Classic goes, that’s something that’s still talked about today to me. I believe that the vibe that that tournament created was something that was unmatched. I know 205 Live spawned off of that, but to me, the magic of the Classic has been unmatched. Like I said, from the Classic on, I built myself up with these matches and I just felt like the trust factor just kept getting higher.