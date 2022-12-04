WWE has announced on Twitter that Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be a special guest on this week’s edition of the company’s online interview show, The Bump.

WWE superstar Sheamus revealed on Twitter that his Celtic Warrior Workout’s Youtube channel has just surpassed 100 million total views, an impressive achievement on the platform. The former world champion writes, “100 million views of nothing but Brave Change content 👊🏻 #milestone #CelticWarriorWorkouts.”