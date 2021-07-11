WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman took to Twitter earlier today and shared footage of his classic WWE title encounter with Bret “The Hitman” Hart from an episode of Raw in 1994, a back and forth contest that would eventually be won by Hart after he applied his signature Sharpshooter submission.

Waltman, who was wrestling under his 1-2-3 Kid persona, writes, “Greatest match of my career. Thank you @BretHart!” The Hitman would later respond with, “One of my favourite all time matches! Thx Sean.”

See the exchange, which includes clips of the matchup, below.