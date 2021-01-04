WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss why he won’t be at Raw Legends, and gives his thoughts on the television ratings for NXT and AEW. Hear what he had to say below.

Why he won’t be in attendance for Raw legends:

Some people are going, ‘Hey, how come you’re not on that?’ It’s because I’m on every other friggin legends thing they ever have. Enough of me and my friends for a while for f–k’s sake.

If NXT can catch up to AEW in the ratings: