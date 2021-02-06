Sean Waltman aka X-Pac had Kevin Nash on his X-Pac 12360 podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, they reflected on their favorite Royal Rumble moments. This is where Waltman stated that after getting his knee surgery, he’d be open to doing the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

“I already told you Kev [Nash], but people are mentioning wanting to see me in this year’s Rumble which obviously isn’t gonna happen but I’m open to — I should be recovered by next year’s Rumble, and I would be open to doing it.”

