WWE Hall of Famers Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Triple H remain good friends from their days on the road together, and Waltman recently revealed a text message conversation he had with Triple H following his recent heart surgery. During a recent episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Waltman discussed the surgery and how the pro wrestling world sent well wishes to Triple H on Twitter. He commented on the impact Triple H has had on the business.

“The health of the entire industry outside of WWE probably wouldn’t be what it is right now if it wasn’t for him, which maybe (laughs) that’s why he has heat right now,” Waltman joked. “He picked the whole business up. Picked WWE up, but at the same time, it raised the awareness of a lot of stuff. They have some of it on the Network. They host ICW out of Scotland, things like that. I’m grateful for that because regardless of what somebody corporate might think, that’s good for everyone.”

Waltman also talked about his personal relationship with The Game, and revealed a text exchange they had after news of the surgery came out.

“I haven’t talked to him on the phone, but we had this running joke, Paul and I,” Waltman said. “We’d be talking forever, be on the phone for an hour or two, and finally, whenever it was time for Paul to get off the phone, he’d go, ‘Are you going to be around later?’ And he never called me later.

“It was just, it’s time to take this home. I heard the news just like everyone else, and I just texted him, ‘Hey man, I’m glad you’re gonna be around later,’ and he just said, ‘Me too. Love you, kiddo,’ and that’s it. That’s the extent of what I know. I wasn’t gonna say, ‘Tell me what happened.’ I don’t need to know. I just need to know he’s okay (Waltman started choking up).”

