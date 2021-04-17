Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Title at the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Peacock.

This was the main event of the first night of the show. WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman gave them high praise during the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast.

“Nothing came close to Bianca and Sasha, That was huge. Cheers to TJ Wilson for producing that. I felt feelings that I haven’t felt in a long time for a pro wrestling match. It was really important. Some people might go, ‘it’s not Black history, it’s not women’s history, it’s just history.’ No, this is historical for Black women. In general, Black women do not get the credit that they deserve. To see that and to see Bianca out there trying to hold back the tears. I’m trying not to cry right now. I know them. I worked with Bianca at the Performance Center and I’ve known Sasha for a while when she was with FCW. It was so cool to see it. It was important and it was a great match. A great main event.”

