WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently spoke with TMZ Sports about Logan Paul, and how he sees big things for the celebrity boxer’s future in pro wrestling.

The former DX and NWO member praises Paul for already excelling in match psychology and timing, and believes that he could be a world champion if he keeps it up.

“He’s a natural, man. Huge future. A lot of people can be great athletes like him, but he has like an aptitude for this, man. His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE champion material at some point. Gotta call it like you see it.”

Paul is coming off a terrific showing at SummerSlam, where he defeated The Miz. Paul also received critical acclaim for his performance at this year’s WrestleMania 38.