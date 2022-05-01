Sean Waltman aka X-Pac said in an interview with TMZ that he’s more open to intergender matches, but he would not want to wrestle Charlotte Flair. Here are the highlights:

Flair wrestling men:

“You know, I’m open-minded about all that. I mean, obviously, I come from an older school of thought, so it’s weird for some of us older cats to see that, but I think we should be open to that, man. Plus, she’s incredible. She’s an alpha female if there ever was one.”

Intergender wrestling being more accepted today:

“You see it in movies. Women are strong now, they beat the s*** out of dudes these days. I know some of my friends might not dig it. But, I’m all for it.”

If he’d wrestle her: