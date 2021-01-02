WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman spoke about his decision to leave WWE for WCW back in the 90s on the latest episode of his X-Pac 12360 podcast. Hear what he had to say below.

Says he wasn’t creatively satisfied in WWE at that time:

The money was bad at the time. But I really think if I was creatively satisfied I would have stayed, I wouldn’t have even thought about leaving. I would have just tried to, you know, keep asking for a raise, things like that. I never even thought about leaving when creative was good. Even when money was tough, or bad.

Says he’s always had a good relationship with Vince McMahon:

It definitely took for me to leave, and make my way somewhere else to get Vince in the light that I so desperately wanted, and I really did. And the thing is my good relationship with Vince, he was always open and willing to talk to me, but I was really intimidated at one point, you know, for quite a long time.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)