During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast, Sean Waltman shot down the idea that the WWE needs to turn either Big E or Drew McIntyre heel. Here’s what he had to say:

No, man. Roman [Reigns] needed to make a turn and he finally did and it’s been the best thing he’s ever f*cking done. Best move he’s ever made in his career in a long time, or ever, because he’s just on a whole other level. Why would you turn those guys? I don’t see it, dude. It’s just that people are aggressive. Sometimes, we don’t need a good guy – bad guy. You just let the chips fall where they may. Some are going to cheer Big E and some will cheer Drew.”

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Pro Wrestling 4 Life. H/T 411Mania.