During a recent episode of X-Pac 1 2 360, Sean Waltman spoke on wanting a final run in wrestling during 2021. Here’s what he had to say:

I had hepatitis C for a long time. I tested positive for it when I came back to TNA. After that, I couldn’t get cleared in certain states with athletic commissions, so TNA and WWE couldn’t really have me in matches. I would just do little matches, nothing serious, no blood or anything. Now I’m cured, everyone. Just this year. I hadn’t mentioned it publicly. It cost $100,000 for treatment. It’s $1,000 a pill, one pill every day. I feel great. Some people are going, ‘How come he never came back?’ That’s the reason. Now, that’s clear. I’m going to get my knee fixed, I’ve had a torn ACL since the turn of this decade, like 2008 or something. I’m going to get that fixed and sometime next year, I’ll put myself on the market, have a few more matches. Everyone thinks they have one more run left in them. Anywhere I run, it’d have to be a sprint. I could [do a regular schedule], I don’t know if I want to. I’ve probably got half a dozen good, hard matches in me. When I tore my ACL, I’ve had some really good matches, even with that. I just want to get it fixed, it’s not that I can’t have matches with it. If I’m going to do a last run, I want that to be [fixed].