During a recent episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Sean Waltman explained why he wants to see John Cena face Roman Reigns. Here’s what he had to say:

Whenever he’s been around, it seems like he’s been trying to help out and help elevate others. He’s such a hard worker. The matches are always really good when he’s in them. Let’s just be honest, whether you’re a John Cena fan or not. I’m a fan of his. I’m a fan of his work ethic, and I’m a fan of his matches.

I think a great use of Cena would be to put over Roman Reigns. I just think that would be a very meaningful win.