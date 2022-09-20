WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently participated in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he answered a number of different questions about his career, including whether he would be interested in competing in one final matchup for WWE, a notion that he says would interest him if it were something back like the Royal Rumble. Check out Waltman’s full answer in the highlights below.

How he’s getting older and can’t compete much anymore:

“It’s hard for me to answer a question like that. I’m not in a frame of mind, where I’m at physically, to wrap my head around it. Especially after the last couple of matches I had. We get old, man. Can’t walk the next day after I do shit like that.”

Says if he does have a big comeback it will be at the Royal Rumble:

“If I get back in the ring again, it’s going to be a pretty big deal. It’s going to be something big like the Royal Rumble.”

