During a recent episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Sean Waltman named Damian Priest as a wrestler who has exceeded his expectations on the main roster. Here’s what he had to say:

You talk about guys that have done well moving up to the main roster, Damian Priest has done way better. Not that he didn’t do great in NXT. They gave him the North American Title reign, but I knew he was made for the main roster more so than NXT.

Credit: Pro Wrestling 4 Life. H/T 411Mania.