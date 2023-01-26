WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman says he will not be in the WWE Royal Rumble.

Waltman, who appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary special on Monday, took to Twitter today and indicated that he is not currently in ring shape, but is really enjoying life.

“For the last 8 months, I’ve been enjoying life & eating whatever the f— I want. In other words, there’s no chance of me being in the Rumble. But I really appreciate those of you who have expressed their desire to see me appear.[folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

Waltman made his long-awaited return to the ring at two GCW shows in February and March of last year. He teamed with Joey Janela for a win over Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at the Welcome To Heartbreak event on February 25, 2022, then took a loss to Janela at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 on March 31. The ring return came after knee surgery in 2021.

You can see Waltman’s full tweet below:

