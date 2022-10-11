WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman joined a recent edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up the Degeneration-X reunion on this week’s WWE Raw.

During it, Waltman discussed what his relationship is like with Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

“I’m not on the telephone per se, like we’re talking right now, but we’re always communicating on text or things like that. I feel like I have a real nice strong relationship with everybody. I saw Road Dogg last night while I was in the restaurant downstairs and got to catch up with him about things. I talked to Paul a lot more than I probably should be able to, as busy as he is, and Shawn’s got his thing going on down in NXT. We keep in touch too, so like, to answer that, I have a great relationship with everybody, man. I’m really grateful for that after all these years.”

