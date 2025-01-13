Former WWE SVP and Warrior Award recipient Rich Hering was in attendance at the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event several weeks ago, and he recently appeared on the “Ciliberto and Friends” podcast to discuss how his appearance came about.

The former Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management for WWE said, “I got a call from Stephanie McMahon [and] Paul Levesque and they said, ‘You did the first show, you helped bring it down there, come on down’ I said, ’I’m not driving from Liberty in wintertime all the way to Nassau. They said, ‘Will you drive to White Plains Airport?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’ We flew down from White Plains to the Nassau County Coliseum. It was a 15-minute flight.”

He added, “I had no idea they were going to put me on the air. I didn’t know that until I got down there. It was great because I spent time with people I knew over the years like Jesse Ventura, Tito Santana, Greg Valentine, and a lot of the old-timers. It was a lot of fun. We had a great time.”

Hering had a 50 year run in WWE before he retired in 2023.

Cody Rhodes is a featured guest on the latest video from Dude Perfect.

In the video, which you can see below, Rhodes was shown firing off some Nerf Guns:

Mercedes Mone will be appearing on Monday’s episode of “The Sherri Shepherd Show.”

All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the reigning TBS, NJPW Strong, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion will be appearing on the syndicated talk show. They wrote,

“TOMORROW

Don’t miss the ‘CEO’ @MercedesVarnado when she appears as a guest on @SherriShowTV with @SherriEShepherd!

Check your local listings or head to http://SherriShowTV.com to see when the show airs in your area”

TOMORROW 🤑

And finally, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman says he’s thrilled to see Triple H at the helm of WWE these days.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated, Waltman commented on the ongoing changes that have taken place since Triple H took over. He said,

“I’ll share something I haven’t told anyone else. When we were at Raw, I said to him, ‘You deserve all this. And the fans deserve you.’ The fans dealt with a lot of bulls**t over the years. It was hard to be a fan for a while, and I don’t f**king mind saying it. It’s different now. He’s here for the fans. There is so much happiness and excitement surrounding WWE. This is what I always envisioned for him. It’s amazing.”

Waltman added, “We get treated so well [regarding recent appearance]. That wasn’t always the way it was. There’s been times over the years I’ve seen older wrestlers so disappointed that they weren’t even acknowledged. It’s a big deal to us. This was our life. So it means the world to be treated the way we’re treated. Being at Raw, I loved it. I was telling my wife this, even people I wasn’t close with back in the day, I’m so happy to see them now.”