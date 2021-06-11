During a recent interview on the Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps show WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman touched on the term “X-Pac heat,” as well as how he wouldn’t mind stepping into the ring with former NXT cruiserweight champion, Santos Escobar. You can read Waltman’s full thoughts in the highlights below.

On how he feels about the term “X-Pac Heat” and why he never understand how it became a thing:

I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it at the time. Man, ‘X-Pac sucks.’ When you hear that chant, man it doesn’t sound any different than, ‘Eddie sucks’ or, ‘You suck’ to Kurt [Angle]. I mean it was like… like ‘go away’ heat is like you don’t even make any noise, you know? When the person’s out there and I was getting the ideal reaction a heel would get. It wasn’t like they were sitting on their hands and birds were chirping. The place was loud, they wanted to see me get my ass beat. So, I always went, ‘Oh that’s bullsh*t,’ you know? There’s no such thing. But there were actually people who felt that way obviously. Like looking back, that’s fine, that’s fine. Certain people felt — I can’t begrudge. I can’t begrudge people for how they feel about something, and maybe I was stale. Maybe I could’ve changed things up a little bit more, things like that so, there’s a lot of different ways to look at things and it’s not just, ‘Hey, you were wrong.’ It’s not like — I also gotta look in the mirror too, you know?

Says if he were to have one more match Santos Escobar would be one of his top opponents:

I can’t pick one specific person. But any of these guys that are great, that are coming up like [Santos] Escobar. He’s a star. El Hijo del Fantasma was a star before he came to WWE, right? He made a name for himself. Now he’s standing there and he’s doing it in WWE and if I could be in a match with him and ends up being my last match, that would be great, or you know, someone like that. Not the main event guy that’s — ‘Oh, it’s gonna be with Randy Orton or this guy.’ I’d rather it be with somebody that would help boost them. It’s not gonna help Randy Orton to have my last match with me.

