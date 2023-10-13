Sean Waltman recently revisited his time in TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) and reflected on his contributions to the X-Division. In an interview with Fightful, Waltman shed light on his intentions during his stints in the company.

When asked about his approach to the X-Division, Waltman explained,

“Well, what I was doing was, the guys in the X-Division and Light Heavyweight, the Cruiserweight divisions, the moves are amazing, right? The spots are amazing. I got to share with them, and guys like AJ Styles in my first match with him, how to incorporate all that stuff, but in a main event style with a main event psychology and main event reactions from the people. That was what was different about my X-Division matches.”

Waltman also discussed his time with TNA, acknowledging his personal struggles during that period. He admitted,

In spite of the fact I was kind of a mess — well, not kind of, I was pretty much a mess most of the time I was ever at TNA / IMPACT — but I was still putting out good stuff in the ring. I wish I would have been able to pass on more knowledge behind the scenes instead of being so messed up back then. But we can’t go back and change things, right? I don’t beat myself up about it anymore. I wish I wouldn’t have been so messed up during my TNA experience. I’ll just put it that way.”

(h/t Fightful)