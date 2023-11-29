WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.
During the interview, the former WWE star talked about the night D-Generation X attempted to invade WCW Nitro in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 27, 1998.
“It would be when we invaded Nitro in Norfolk. It was just such a mind-blowing thing to do at the time. No one had really done that. I didn’t do a lot of thinking – what happens if we do get inside. I was just like, ‘Let’s get inside. [laughs’]”