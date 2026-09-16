Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s behind-the-scenes role with WWE has grown beyond what was originally planned.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, inducted as a member of both D-Generation X and the nWo, currently works with independent wrestlers involved in WWE’s ID program. What initially began as a few hours of weekly tape study has since expanded into a larger coaching and mentoring role.

Appearing on Six Feet Under (full episode below), Waltman explained how his responsibilities evolved.

“Coaching, mentoring,” Waltman said. “Because the original gig was, ‘Hey, can I help out with the ID?’ And Paul’s like, ‘Yeah.’ The original thing was, you can review tapes for six hours a week.”

Waltman quickly discovered that the talent needed more than just feedback on their matches.

“And it ended up not being just that, because they need way more than just [tape study sessions]… There’s things that come up that they have to deal with.”

Waltman said his own experiences, including mistakes he made throughout his career, have helped him guide younger wrestlers. He will even revisit his old matches and recognize things he could have done differently.

While Waltman enjoys working with developing talent, he also believes part of his job is providing honest feedback — even when a wrestler may not want to hear it.

“I’m not going to mention names, but there’s a talent down there [at a WWE Evolve taping],” Waltman said. “And he’s really got a lot of promise, does some amazing stuff, looks great. Had a match with one of the other guys, and it was not good.”

According to Waltman, the wrestler didn’t take the criticism particularly well.

“And when I told him it was not good, you would have thought I like — he went and told somebody else, ‘Why is he so mean?’ Like, what? Imagine if he ever moves up to the main roster and somebody is a little bit blunt with him.”

Waltman added that he would rather be truthful with talent than give them feedback that doesn’t help them improve.

“I don’t know, like, dude, toughen up, man. I’m like, dude, do you want me to lie to you?”

After overcoming addiction issues that affected significant portions of his life and career, Waltman said he feels fulfilled both personally and professionally. His work with younger wrestlers has given him another sense of purpose.

“I love this, working with all of them. It’s so fulfilling,” Waltman said. “Life was already great because I go hiking with my dog in the mountains almost every day during the week. But now having that, it’s important to have a purposeful life, right? Meaningful things to do.”

Waltman also pointed to his family and passion for rescuing dogs as other important parts of his life.

“So now I have a grandson, I got my dog I love to go hiking with. I’m big into rescuing dogs and things like that. I just love dogs. I have that and helping those kids down at the [Performance Center].”