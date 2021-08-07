During the latest episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman spoke about WWE’s release of former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt, and how he believes there might be more to the story. Hear Waltman’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says the release doesn’t make sense:

“I don’t know man. There must be more to the story than anyone knows. It doesn’t have to be, but it seems there might be because it doesn’t make any sense. I mean, I guess maybe if you’re strictly looking at it from the accounting books, profits and losses, ‘Okay, let’s get rid of anyone with a big fat downside guarantee.”

Believes WWE is testing the goodwill of the people who support the product:

“You’re really testing the goodwill of the people that support the product. I wasn’t around enough, so it’s hard for me. Obviously, he’s brilliant. On a personal level, I could tell you, he’s a great guy. People say that about a lot of people, and there’s a lot of great guys, great women out there. It’s weird.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)