WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently spoke to Inside the Ropes about a variety of subjects, including how he enjoyed coaching new WWE talents, and how he still hopes to have a few more matches before officially retiring from in-ring action. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would occasionally help coach talent in WWE prior to the pandemic:

Well, before the pandemic started, I was going down about once every month for a week, for a week or two each month, and I was helping coach down there and I loved it. I really loved it. You know, just, you know, obviously, things happen and that has it hasn’t been happening. I’m open to doing it again. I’m really busy and, you know, and that. But it’s something I really love doing.

Talks having one last run of matches: