Game Changer Wrestling’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view from the sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom is currently going on and already saw AEW superstar Thunder Rosa shock the New York City fans on the kickoff show.

However, Rosa would not be the only surprise on the show as a number of additional cameos took place during the show, most during the Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela grudge match.

Stars like WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, Marko Stunt, Swoggle, Brian Meyers, Mark Sterling, ECW legend Sabu, Bill Alfonso, and Virgil have all made their presence known on this show. Check out footage below.

Sean Waltman looks to take out the modern-day Shane Douglas and Francine! #TheWrldonGCW pic.twitter.com/niD6Ln0ar9 — FITE (@FiteTV) January 24, 2022

He's helping out his best friend! Brian Myers is here at #TheWrldonGCW pic.twitter.com/HwU6l50L6O — FITE (@FiteTV) January 24, 2022

Has Mark Sterling brought Vince McMahon to #TheWrldonGCW? pic.twitter.com/TAVRcKm48x — FITE (@FiteTV) January 24, 2022