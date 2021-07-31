During the latest episode of his Pro-Wrestling 4 Life podcast WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman spoke about top industry stars CM Punk and Daniel Bryan going to AEW, and what that could potentially mean for the already existing AEW roster. Highlights are below.

On AEW signing different talents from other companies:

If somebody’s better than you then maybe they deserve your spot. That’s how I always felt. I never cut anybody’s grass or f**king like — I helped people that were there to f**king take my spot or take a bigger spot. Jericho, for instance, read his book, he’ll tell you. So I just — I don’t know man, I’m all about the people that f**king deserve the spot through merit, you know. Now, I mean there’s something to be said for tenure, I think, but it can’t be the only — It’s what the f**k do you bring to the table right now.

Compares AEW potentially getting Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to Hall and Nash going to WCW:

No, I don’t see it. It’s huge and it’s good, and it’s going to generate a lot of buzz and all that, it’s just I don’t see it. There are some comparisons I guess because they’re two big names, but you know, Punk’s been gone for a while. Which may make — Absence makes the heart grow fonder, or whatever. I’m curious to see. Here’s another thing about this; part of me was like, ‘Oh man, f**king, you know, the cat is out of the bag. It would have been nice for it to have been a surprise and all that.’ But you know, man, the more I think about it, people knowing, they don’t know when it’s coming. They might know it’s coming but they f**king don’t know when. It’s just the anticipation of it and f**king fever pitch and then boom when it happens. They know it’s coming but they don’t know when.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)