WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is currently undergoing knee surgery.

Waltman posted the following Instagram clip as he was about 30 minutes away from going under the knife. He noted that he was being operated on by Dr. Chung at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California.

Waltman tweeted on Monday night and noted that he’s looking forward to trying out the new knee when he’s done with post-surgery rehab.

“ACL, MCL, & Meniscus. I’ve needed it since 2007 or 08(Dont feel like looking up the exact date). Somehow I managed to still have some good matches, but it really limited me. Looking fwd to trying the new knee out when I’m done rehabbing it,” he wrote.

Waltman stated earlier this month that he needed the surgery if he ever wanted to have another match, and that he’s needed the operation since 2007. He also said that he’s learned to work around the injury over the years, and could still perform that way, but he wants to be as close to 100% as possible if he’s going to have a few more matches before retiring.

As noted back in December, Waltman recently found out he’s been cured of Hepatitis C and said he has one more good run in him, perhaps a half dozen solid matches or so.

Stay tuned for more on Waltman’s status. You can see his related posts below:

Surgery tomorrow. ACL, MCL, & Meniscus. I've needed it since 2007 or 08(Dont feel like looking up the exact date). Somehow I managed to still have some good matches, but it really limited me. Looking fwd to trying the new knee out when I'm done rehabbing it. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 26, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.