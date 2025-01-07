What do Brock Lesnar, Kenny Omega and Sean Waltman have in common?

Diverticulitis.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as X-Pac revealed that he was diagnosed with diverticulitis in early-2024.

“No,” Waltman said when asked about the possibility of an in-ring return. “I won’t beat around the bush, no. Then, watch, next thing you know I show up at [Royal'[ Rumble or something.”

Waltman continued, “No, I was just trying to get in better shape. Earlier last year, I was in the hospital for eight days with diverticulitis. It almost killed me. I lost a bunch of weight, like thirty pounds. After that, I decided I was going to take everything a little more serious and get off my ass. I’ve been training every day and sh*t.”

When asked how he was dealing with it, Waltman said, “I’m doing great. (The recovery) was tough. It took a while to feel better. Now, I’m feeling good. It came back a little bit, but as soon as I noticed it, I was in the hospital right away. All that to say, I’m doing great now, but I had a rough time.”

He also spoke about how Kenny Omega, who has also been battling diverticulitis, actually helped him with it.

“He helped me with it,” Waltman said. “I was in the hospital texting with him and he’s telling me what’s going on and what I should expect.”

