The AEW women’s division has gotten lighter by at least three stars this week.
As noted, Harley Cameron was injured at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 and subsequently written out of storylines at Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Later in the day, news broke that Mariah May has parted ways with AEW, and is expected to debut in WWE in the near future.
Now a third women’s wrestler appears to be out of the picture from AEW.
For good.
AEW women’s veteran Abadon surfaced on social media on Friday to announce her departure from the promotion upon the expiration of her contract in a couple of days.
Abadon wrote the following via her official X account:
My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I’m currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there.
My goal is to not let this be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I’ve put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to show case more often.
While my heart is currently broken you can bet that I’m still going to show up for training next week. If you are looking to book me please send an email to bookabadonhere@gmail.com
Thank you.
— Abadon_X (@abadon_x13) May 30, 2025