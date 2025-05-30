The AEW women’s division has gotten lighter by at least three stars this week.

As noted, Harley Cameron was injured at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 and subsequently written out of storylines at Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Later in the day, news broke that Mariah May has parted ways with AEW, and is expected to debut in WWE in the near future.

Now a third women’s wrestler appears to be out of the picture from AEW.

For good.

AEW women’s veteran Abadon surfaced on social media on Friday to announce her departure from the promotion upon the expiration of her contract in a couple of days.

Abadon wrote the following via her official X account: