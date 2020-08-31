According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW is still expecting to launch a second hour-long program through WarnerMedia by the end of 2020. The show was already expected to have been airing but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed the processes.

Reports are that the show could possibly be broadcast on TNT, or even the new HBO Max streaming service, which is owned by WarnerMedia. AEW’s recent four-year extension with the network was for a whopping $175 million, just under $45 million a year. As for now…they still have their weekly TNT episodic Dynamite, as well as their weekly Youtube series DARK.

