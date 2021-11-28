The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club issued the following press release announcing details for the second annual Bret “The Hitman” Hart charity game, which will take place on Saturday March 5th. The Club is also partnering up with the Prostate Cancer Center of Calgary for the game, which will see its players dawn Bret Hart themed jerseys. Check it out below.

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club have set the date for the second annual Bret “Hitman” Hart game in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Center of Calgary. The date is set for Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The Hitmen are also excited to announce the return of their partnership with the Prairie Wrestling Alliance (PWA) for Battle In The Dome II, a post-game wrestling event for fans who attend the game.

“PWA is proud to once again partner with the Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club, Calgary Prostate Centre” says PWA CEO Kurt Sorochan. “Last year’s event was a huge success raising awareness for the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre. PWA is honoured to celebrate one of the greatest wrestlers in history, the best there is, was, and ever will be, Bret “Hitman” Hart.”

The Calgary Hitmen will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 2:00 p.m. start, wearing a special Bret Hart themed jersey. The game worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Centre.

The Hitmen hope to see hockey and wrestling fans from all over Alberta in attendance.