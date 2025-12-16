You can officially pencil in a second big title tilt for the WWE Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary special event kicking off the New Year of 2026.

During the December 15 episode of WWE Raw in Hershey, PA. on Monday night, WWE announced Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky will challenge The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at the WWE Raw on Netflix anniversary show on January 5, 2026 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

For those who missed it, featured below is our article covering WWE’s announcement last week regarding CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the same WWE Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show on 1/5/2026:

Big World Title Main Event Set For WWE Raw On Netflix 1-Year Anniversary Special On January 5 WWE is wasting no time stacking the deck for its historic Netflix era, and the first anniversary show now has a massive main event locked in. The company has officially announced that WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will defend his title against Bron Breakker on the January 5, 2026 edition of Monday Night Raw, marking the one-year anniversary of the show’s move to Netflix. The celebration will take place live from The Barclays Center in New York City, giving WWE a major market backdrop for one of its biggest televised matches of the winter. This showdown pairs Punk, who has spent the past year cementing himself as the face of the red brand, with Breakker, a surging powerhouse who’s been knocking on the door of a world-title opportunity. Now he finally gets it, and on one of the most high-profile nights of the entire calendar. A fitting stage. A long-awaited collision. And a spotlight big enough for both men to try to steal. More details for the anniversary special are expected to surface as the date draws closer.

