WWE Raw kicked off the New Year of 2026 in style in “The Empire State.”

As noted, the first episode of WWE Raw aired live at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with a special “Stranger Things Night” theme.

The show kicked off with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky capturing the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles in the first match of the evening in what was the first of three championship contests advertised for the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary episode.

Things didn’t stop there.

As the show continued, the second match of the evening took place and it too featured a title changing-hands.

In the second match of the night at WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night in Brooklyn on 1/5, Maxxine Dupri made the latest defense of her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately for the Natalya Dungeon-trained Alpha Academy member, things didn’t go as she had planned.

Following a hard-fought, back-and-forth title tilt against former title-holder Becky Lynch that took place through multiple commercial breaks, it was “The Man” who lived up to her “Big Time Becks” moniker, as she came through in a big way on a big stage.

And picked up a big win.

With the victory, Becky Lynch is now your brand new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the Durpi-Lynch title tilt from our WWE Raw report for the 1/5 show in Brooklyn here at WrestlingHeadlines.com:

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Becky takes the left arm of Dupri. Dupri grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Becky talks smack to Dupri. Becky applies a knuckle lock. Becky avoids The Ankle Lock. Dupri taunts Becky. Standing Switch Exchange. Becky backs Dupri into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky with a corner clothesline. Dupri reverses out of the irish whip from Becky. Dupri with The Lou Thez Press. Dupri transitions into a ground and pound attack. Becky regroups on the outside. Becky denies The PK. Dupri showcases her agility. Dupri with The Pump Kick. Dupri is fired up. Becky regains control of the match during the commercial break. Becky applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dupri rolls Becky over for a two count. Dupri with another Pump Kick. Forearm Exchange. Dupri ducks a clothesline from Becky. Dupri with three running clotheslines. Dupri with The Stinger Splash. Dupri follows that with The Fisherman’s Suplex. Dupri pops back on her feet. Dupri plays to the crowd. Dupri with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Dupri with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Dupri ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dupri dives over Becky. Becky blocks The Spinning Heel Kick. Becky rolls Dupri over for a one count. Dupri applies The Ankle Lock. Becky grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Becky drives Dupri face first into the middle rope. Dupri avoids The Flying Guillotine Leg Drop. Dupri rolls Becky over for a two count. Dupri reapplies The Ankle Lock. Becky goes for The Dis-Arm-Her, but Dupri counters with The Ankle Lock. Becky sends Dupri out to the ring apron. Dupri with a shoulder block. Becky answers with a running forearm smash. Becky with clubbing blows to Dupri’s back. Becky follows that with The SuperPlex. Becky drops Dupri with The Spike DDT for a two count. Dupri denies The Manhandle Slam. Becky with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Becky goes for The Manhandle Slam, but Dupri lands back on her feet. Becky dodges The Pump Kick. Becky with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Becky applies The Ankle Lock. Dupri sends Becky face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dupri with a German Suplex. Dupri with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Becky slams Dupri’s head on the top rope. Dupri has Becky perched on the top turnbuckle. Becky and Dupri are trading back and forth shots. Becky slips underneath Dupri. Becky goes for a PowerBomb, but Dupri counters with The Ankle Lock. Becky uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory. Winner: New WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch via Pinfall

